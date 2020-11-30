Axcella Health (AXLA) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

In a report issued on November 13, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Axcella Health (AXLA), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 53.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axcella Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.14, a 203.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.73 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Axcella Health has an average volume of 149.5K.

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism across a broad spectrum of consumers and patients who have limited options. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678, and AXA4010. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.