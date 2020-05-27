Axcella Health (AXLA) Has a New Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Axcella Health (AXLA) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 51.1% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Axcella Health is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Axcella Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXLA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism across a broad spectrum of consumers and patients who have limited options. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678, and AXA4010. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.