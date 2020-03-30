Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained a Hold rating on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland, and RPM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axalta Coating Systems with a $25.11 average price target, a 41.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $15.00 price target.

Axalta Coating Systems’ market cap is currently $4.16B and has a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.86.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.