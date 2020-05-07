Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 56.3% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Pq Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axalta Coating Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00, representing a 17.1% upside. In a report released today, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $984 million and net profit of $52.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a net profit of $43.4 million.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.