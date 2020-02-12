AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.12, close to its 52-week high of $27.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 68.4% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AXA Equitable Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

Based on AXA Equitable Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.48 billion and GAAP net loss of $384 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.14 billion and had a net profit of $1.94 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQH in relation to earlier this year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being.