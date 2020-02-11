Avrobio (AVRO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Mizuho Securities gave Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Avrobio today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.21, close to its 52-week high of $28.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avrobio with a $35.00 average price target, which is a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.52 and a one-year low of $12.67. Currently, Avrobio has an average volume of 191.1K.

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on gene therapy for fabry, gaucher, pompe disease, and cystinosis. These gene therapies, on which the company was founded, were developed by Dr. Jeffrey Medin and Dr. Christopher Paige at the University Health Network.