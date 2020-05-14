Avrobio (AVRO) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Hold rating on Avrobio (AVRO) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avrobio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Avrobio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.1 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on gene therapy for fabry, gaucher, pompe disease, and cystinosis. These gene therapies, on which the company was founded, were developed by Dr. Jeffrey Medin and Dr. Christopher Paige at the University Health Network. AvroBio launched in 2015, is headed by Co-Founder, President and CEO Geoff Mackay, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.