Avrobio (AVRO) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Avrobio (AVRO) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 35.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Magenta Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Avrobio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67, representing a 98.1% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Avrobio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $36.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.15 million.

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on gene therapy for fabry, gaucher, pompe disease, and cystinosis. These gene therapies, on which the company was founded, were developed by Dr. Jeffrey Medin and Dr. Christopher Paige at the University Health Network. AvroBio launched in 2015, is headed by Co-Founder, President and CEO Geoff Mackay, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.