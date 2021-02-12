Avita Medical (RCEL) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Avita Medical (RCEL) yesterday and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 70.5% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avita Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.00.

Avita Medical Ltd. engages in the development and distribution of regenerative and respiratory medicine and treatments. It operates through the following segments: Asia Pacific, Europe, and Americas. The Asia Pacific, Europe, and Americas segments involve in the sale of RECELL Devices. The company was founded on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Royston, the United Kingdom.