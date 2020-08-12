Avis Budget (CAR) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report issued on August 10, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget (CAR), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and Garrett Motion.

Avis Budget has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.40, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Deutsche Bank also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.98 and a one-year low of $6.35. Currently, Avis Budget has an average volume of 6.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CAR in relation to earlier this year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment leases out vehicles in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded by Warren E. Avis in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

