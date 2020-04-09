Avis Budget (CAR) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget (CAR), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -16.2% and a 32.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avis Budget is a Hold with an average price target of $25.33, which is a 68.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Consumer Edge Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Avis Budget’s market cap is currently $1B and has a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CAR in relation to earlier this year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment leases out vehicles in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded by Warren E. Avis in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.