Avino Silver & Gold (ASM) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Joseph Reagor maintained a Buy rating on Avino Silver & Gold (ASM) today and set a price target of $1.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Reagor is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 40.1% success rate. Reagor covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Silvercorp Metals, and Lithium Americas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avino Silver & Gold with a $1.70 average price target, a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.49 and a one-year low of $0.26. Currently, Avino Silver & Gold has an average volume of 939.7K.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.