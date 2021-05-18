Avidity Biosciences (RNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Avidity Biosciences (RNA) on May 16 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.92, close to its 52-week low of $19.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 45.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avidity Biosciences with a $36.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.46 and a one-year low of $19.12. Currently, Avidity Biosciences has an average volume of 375.2K.

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a bio-technology company. The company develops novel Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates therapies designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Its product candidate AOC 1001, is designed to treat a rare monogenic muscle disease.