Avid Technology (AVID) Receives a Hold from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel maintained a Hold rating on Avid Technology (AVID) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 62.3% success rate. Frankel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Brightcove, Harmonic, and Qumu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avid Technology with a $23.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.47 and a one-year low of $4.67. Currently, Avid Technology has an average volume of 500.7K.

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.