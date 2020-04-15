Avid Technology (AVID) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology (AVID), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.07, close to its 52-week low of $5.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -13.2% and a 33.3% success rate. Aarde covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Livexlive Media, Boxlight, and Hyrecar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avid Technology with a $12.00 average price target, representing a 93.5% upside. In a report issued on April 8, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Avid Technology’s market cap is currently $262.3M and has a P/E ratio of 37.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVID in relation to earlier this year.

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.