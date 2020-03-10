Avid Technology (AVID) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology (AVID), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 42.7% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Horizon Global, and RF Industries.

Avid Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.79 and a one-year low of $4.57. Currently, Avid Technology has an average volume of 220.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.