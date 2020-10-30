Avid Technology (AVID) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Northland Securities and B.Riley Financial gave Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.44, close to its 52-week high of $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 51.7% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avid Technology with a $13.13 average price target, which is a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Avid Technology’s market cap is currently $414.9M and has a P/E ratio of 27.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVID in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Jason Duva, an Insider at AVID sold 70,355 shares for a total of $655,005.

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.