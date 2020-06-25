Avid Technology (AVID) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology (AVID) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Pure Storage.

Avid Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Avid Technology’s market cap is currently $312.4M and has a P/E ratio of 246.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AVID in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.