Avid Technology (AVID) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Avid Technology (AVID), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Pure Storage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avid Technology with a $12.75 average price target.

Avid Technology’s market cap is currently $340.6M and has a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.81.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Jason Duva, an Insider at AVID sold 70,355 shares for a total of $655,005.

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.