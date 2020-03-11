Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Bioservices (CDMO) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Avid Bioservices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.38 and a one-year low of $3.37. Currently, Avid Bioservices has an average volume of 373.5K.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. engages in the commercial manufacturing which focuses on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The firm specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions, and support. The company was founded on June 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.