Avery Dennison (AVY) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar maintained a Hold rating on Avery Dennison (AVY) today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -8.4% and a 20.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Westlake Chemical, and Crown Holdings.

Avery Dennison has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.67, a 36.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $141.09 and a one-year low of $93.50. Currently, Avery Dennison has an average volume of 609.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVY in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Peter Barker, a Director at AVY sold 5,027 shares for a total of $588,410.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials.