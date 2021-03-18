AVEO Pharma (AVEO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Robert W. Baird gave AVEO Pharma (NASDAQ: AVEO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Leerink Partners. Analyst Andrew Berens reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 61.8% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AVEO Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.75, which is a 109.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

AVEO Pharma’s market cap is currently $320.4M and has a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.17.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E. Weg on October 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.