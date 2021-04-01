Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 40.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Avenue Therapeutics with a $6.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Avenue Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $101.7M and has a P/E ratio of -9.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.31.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. engages in acquiring, licensing, developing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, which is intended for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.