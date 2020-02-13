Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.89, close to its 52-week high of $11.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 39.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avenue Therapeutics with a $12.00 average price target.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. engages in acquiring, licensing, developing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, which is intended for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.