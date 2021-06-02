Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 41.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avenue Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Avenue Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $998K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.24 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. engages in acquiring, licensing, developing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, which is intended for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.