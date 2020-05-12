Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 46.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Avenue Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50, implying a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.47 and a one-year low of $4.40. Currently, Avenue Therapeutics has an average volume of 68.18K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATXI in relation to earlier this year.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. engages in acquiring, licensing, developing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, which is intended for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.