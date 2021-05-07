Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Avaya Holdings (AVYA), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 43.0% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avaya Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.67.

Based on Avaya Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $743 million and GAAP net loss of $4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $715 million and had a GAAP net loss of $54 million.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices. The Services segment consists of three business areas which are Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company was founded in June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.