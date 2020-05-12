Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Barclays gave Avaya Holdings (NYSE: AVYA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Latimore assigned a Buy rating to Avaya Holdings today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Avaya Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.40, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Avaya Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $715 million and GAAP net loss of $54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $738 million and had a net profit of $9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AVYA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices. The Services segment consists of three business areas which are Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company was founded in June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.