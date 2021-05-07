Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Hold rating on Avaya Holdings (AVYA) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Avaya Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.88.

Avaya Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.2B and has a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.67.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices. The Services segment consists of three business areas which are Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company was founded in June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.