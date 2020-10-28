Avantor (AVTR) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Avantor (AVTR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.44, close to its 52-week high of $25.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avantor with a $24.94 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.70 and a one-year low of $6.66. Currently, Avantor has an average volume of 5.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVTR in relation to earlier this year.

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.