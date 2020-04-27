Avanos Medical (AVNS) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Matthew Mishan from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Avanos Medical (AVNS), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mishan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Mishan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Baxter International, Becton Dickinson, and AngioDynamics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Avanos Medical with a $33.20 average price target.

Based on Avanos Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $190 million and GAAP net loss of $6.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $170 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.2 million.

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. Its portfolio of innovative product offerings focused on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.