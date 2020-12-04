Avanos Medical (AVNS) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Avanos Medical (AVNS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.55, close to its 52-week high of $44.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Avanos Medical has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

Avanos Medical’s market cap is currently $2.06B and has a P/E ratio of 139.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.29.

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. Its portfolio of innovative product offerings focused on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.