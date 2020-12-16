Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) Gets a Sell Rating from Cleaves Securities

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Sell rating on Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) on December 14 and set a price target of NOK30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 61.5% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Avance Gas Holding has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.58.

Avance Gas Holding’s market cap is currently $298.1M and has a P/E ratio of 5.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.71.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd is engaged in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs) providing transportation services to oil majors and traders of LPG on a global basis. It operates a fleet of vessels providing customers with global transportation services through the combination of the contract of affreightments and spot market voyages. The company transports liquefied petroleum gas from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf to destinations in Europe, South America and Asia. The company operates through the single segment being Liquefied Petroleum Gas.