Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) Gets a Buy Rating from Cleaves Securities

Brian Anderson- March 16, 2020, 5:03 AM EDT

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Buy rating on Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) yesterday and set a price target of NOK49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.96, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.4% and a 36.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avance Gas Holding with a $5.43 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.53 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Avance Gas Holding has an average volume of 2,570.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts