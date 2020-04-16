AvalonBay (AVB) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Derek Johnson maintained a Hold rating on AvalonBay (AVB) today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Equity Residential, Boston Properties, and American Campus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AvalonBay with a $189.25 average price target, which is a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $144.00 price target.

AvalonBay’s market cap is currently $22.67B and has a P/E ratio of 29.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVB in relation to earlier this year.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities. The Established Communities segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized Communities segment includes all other completed communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment Communities segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.