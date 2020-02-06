AvalonBay (AVB) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on AvalonBay (AVB) yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $217.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 59.8% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AvalonBay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $228.58, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $222.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $222.87 and a one-year low of $191.42. Currently, AvalonBay has an average volume of 592.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.