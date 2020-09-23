Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois maintained a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 28.6% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Flexion Therapeutics, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Aerie Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals with a $18.17 average price target.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $340.6M and has a P/E ratio of 36.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AVDL in relation to earlier this year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.