Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Leerink Partners and Oppenheimer gave Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from LifeSci Capital. Analyst David Sherman maintained a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.85.

Sherman has an average return of 4.1% when recommending Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #6349 out of 6880 analysts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.40, implying an 116.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.24 million and GAAP net loss of $865K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.02 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.