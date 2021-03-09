Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 43.2% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Aerie Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals with a $21.33 average price target.

Based on Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.23 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.86 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.