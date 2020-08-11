Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst David Sherman reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) on April 27 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #6436 out of 6887 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals with a $18.40 average price target, representing an 116.5% upside. In a report issued on June 30, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.49 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 778.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More on AVDL: