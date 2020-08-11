Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals with a $18.40 average price target, implying an 116.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.49 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 642.7K.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.