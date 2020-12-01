Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Rahul Sarugaser from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF), with a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Sarugaser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Sarugaser covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Village Farms International, OrganiGram Holdings, and Cronos Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Auxly Cannabis Group is a Hold with an average price target of $0.31.

The company has a one-year high of $0.59 and a one-year low of $0.08. Currently, Auxly Cannabis Group has an average volume of 1.22M.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in investment, and financial and banking solutions. It focuses on equity and debt investments in private and public companies in various industries, including the cannabis industry. The company was founded on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.