Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser maintained a Buy rating on Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) today and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sarugaser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 47.2% success rate. Sarugaser covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Village Farms International, OrganiGram Holdings, and Cronos Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Auxly Cannabis Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.38.

Based on Auxly Cannabis Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.16 million and GAAP net loss of $57.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $35.29 million.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in investment, and financial and banking solutions. It focuses on equity and debt investments in private and public companies in various industries, including the cannabis industry. The company was founded on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.