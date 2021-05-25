AutoZone (AZO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Citigroup gave AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to AutoZone today and set a price target of $1670.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1448.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 74.4% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

AutoZone has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1596.43, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $1700.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AutoZone’s market cap is currently $31.92B and has a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AZO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Ronald Griffin, the Sr. VP & CIO of AZO sold 7,600 shares for a total of $10,631,360.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incorporated in 1979, Tennessee-based AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories.