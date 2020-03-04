AutoZone (AZO) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AutoZone (AZO), with a price target of $1091.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1024.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Genuine Parts Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoZone is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1283.50, a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1274.41 and a one-year low of $924.25. Currently, AutoZone has an average volume of 253.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AZO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AutoZone, Inc. engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry. The company was founded by Joseph R. Hyde, III on July 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.