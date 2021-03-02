AutoZone (AZO) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone (AZO). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1180.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AutoZone with a $1337.50 average price target.

AutoZone’s market cap is currently $26.61B and has a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -19.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AZO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Ronald Griffin, the Sr. VP & CIO of AZO sold 674 shares for a total of $842,756.

AutoZone, Inc. engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry. The company was founded by Joseph R. Hyde, III on July 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.