AutoZone (AZO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to AutoZone (AZO) today and set a price target of $1500.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1095.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 79.4% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AutoZone with a $1384.10 average price target, representing a 22.7% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1375.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1274.41 and a one-year low of $684.91. Currently, AutoZone has an average volume of 240.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AZO in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Thomas Newbern, the EVP of AZO sold 15,267 shares for a total of $17,490,395.

AutoZone, Inc. engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry. The company was founded by Joseph R. Hyde, III on July 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

