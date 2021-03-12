AutoWeb (AUTO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on AutoWeb (AUTO) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoWeb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.13.

AutoWeb’s market cap is currently $38.85M and has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.95.

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

