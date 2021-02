AutoNation (AN) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained a Sell rating on AutoNation (AN) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.35, close to its 52-week high of $82.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 56.0% success rate. Jonas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

AutoNation has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $77.60.

The company has a one-year high of $82.90 and a one-year low of $20.59. Currently, AutoNation has an average volume of 632.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AN in relation to earlier this year.

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Lexus. The Corporate & Other segment involves in the collision centres, auction operations and stand-alone used vehicle sales and service centres. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.