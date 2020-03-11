AutoNation (AN) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on AutoNation (AN), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.4% and a 36.1% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoNation is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $44.67.

Based on AutoNation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $158 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $92.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AN in relation to earlier this year.

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.